Man in serious condition after being hit by car on I-20 in DeKalb

A man was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning after a car hit him while he was stopped on I-20 in DeKalb County due to a crash.
The victim is in serious condition following the incident, which happened as he stood in the right shoulder of the interstate near Panola Road, officials said.
The man was among those in a group who were stopped on the interstate due to a crash about 4:45 a.m., according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. Police have not specified if the man was involved in the initial crash.
It is not clear if the driver who hit the man stayed on the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.