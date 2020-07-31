Man in critical condition after shootout at DeKalb gas station

A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition Thursday after a shootout at a gas station near Stone Mountain.
According to DeKalb police, the man traded gunfire with someone following an argument outside a Panola Road Chevron around 9:30 p.m.
The wounded man drove to a second location on Chapman Circle and called 911, police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells told AJC.com on Friday. Emergency crews responded and took him to the hospital. Police have not released his name or any details about the other shooter.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news:
Credit: Georgia Bulldogs