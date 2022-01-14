Hamburger icon
Man hit by car, killed while walking on I-20 near downtown Atlanta

A man died after being hit by a car as he walked along I-20 just west of downtown Atlanta.
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man walking along I-20 West near downtown Atlanta early Friday morning was hit by a car and later died.

Officers responded to a report of a person hit by a car on the interstate near Windsor Street around 12:15 a.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, they found an unconscious man with serious injuries consistent with a collision with a car.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. The department’s Accident Investigation Unit is looking into the circumstances around the crash, but police did not say if the incident was considered a hit-and-run.

No other details have been released, including the identity of the man killed or if any charges will be filed. Police have not responded to questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

