Man gets life in prison in 2018 DeKalb fatal stabbing of friend over $125

Justin Gold, 27, was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony in the killing of 38-year-old Antoine DePass. Gold was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years.

On Sept. 11, 2018, DePass went to Gold’s apartment in Decatur to pay him the money he claimed he owed, DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a news release Monday. Gold became angry with DePass, pulled out a knife and stabbed him nearly 20 times in the face, head, chest and heart, Boston said.