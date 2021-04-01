X

Man found stabbed to death in Chamblee parking garage

News | 1 hour ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man was found stabbed to death in a parking garage after a witness reported seeing him fight with two other men, Chamblee police said Thursday.

Officers were called to 3160 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, where the man was found with one stab wound Thursday morning, a spokeswoman for the city said. The man’s name was not released.

“The two suspects left the scene and later returned to fight the victim again,” Chamblee spokeswoman Tisa Moore said in an emailed statement.

Investigators were interviewing one person of interest, Moore said. The death remains under investigation.

