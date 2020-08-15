1 suspect killed, another injured during carjacking outside Atlanta nightclub

One man was killed and another was critically injured Saturday morning when a security guard opened fire on a group of suspected carjackers outside a southwest Atlanta nightclub, police said.
The shooting took place about 1:15 a.m. outside Kiss Ultra Lounge in the 400 block of Whitehall Street, Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker told AJC.com.
According to police, several suspects attacked a man in the parking lot and tried to steal his car. During the attempted carjacking, one of the men began shooting at the victim while he sat inside his vehicle, Rooker said.
The suspect who opened fire was then shot and killed by the security guard who saw what was happening and attempted to help.
When officers arrived, they found a second carjacking suspect who had also been shot in the parking lot. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said Saturday. The carjacking victim left the scene by the time officers arrived.
The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are expected against the nightclub’s security guard, police said.
