Man found shot to death inside room at Norcross hotel

A man was killed Saturday evening during a shooting inside a Norcross hotel, according to Gwinnett County police.
The victim, whose name was not released, was found dead inside a room at the Norcross Inn and Suites hotel, police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said.
Officers were initially dispatched to the hotel in the 6600 block of Bay Circle on a “trouble unknown” call, Valle said. When they arrived shortly after 8:50 p.m., they found the victim in room 229.
Investigators said “multiple shots” were fired into the room, hitting the man. It is not clear if the victim was the intended target of the shooting.
“At this time, investigators are exploring all motives,” Valle said. “Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.”
Anyone with information on the case can contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300.