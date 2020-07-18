Man found shot to death in wrecked car, Atlanta police say

A man was found shot to death Friday evening in a wrecked car in northwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded to the crash in the 2100 block of Abner Place about 10:30 p.m., Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker said.
When they arrived, they found a man dead behind the wheel. He had been shot multiple times and crashed his car into a tree, investigators said.
Few details about the shooting have been released, and it wasn’t immediately clear Saturday whether the man was shot before or after the crash. He was the only person found inside the vehicle, Rooker said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with details about the fatal shooting is asked to contact Atlanta police.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
