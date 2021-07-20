Man found fatally stabbed in Cobb apartments

Police who walked into a Cobb County apartment Saturday night were met by the grisly sight of a man having been stabbed to death, authorities said.
Officers responded to the Arbors at Smyrna apartments in the 2000 block of Old Concord Road just before midnight and found 28-year-old Oscar Hernandez with multiple stab wounds, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said.
Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no known suspects as of Tuesday morning, Delk said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police detectives at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
