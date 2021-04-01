Man fights off attempted carjacker outside Atlanta gas station; suspect sought

When the victim opened his car door, the suspect pulled out a gun, according to a police incident report. The suspect demanded the victim’s car while snatching the key from his hand, Grant said.

However, the victim fought back. Investigators said the man grabbed the suspect and tried to wrestle the keys back from him. Surveillance cameras show the victim grab the suspect from behind and pull him to the ground.

“The suspect and (the victim) began to tussle on the ground,” the incident report said. “During this, (the victim) ripped the suspect’s mask off. It tore and a piece of it fell next to the pump.”

After the brawl, the suspect got up and pointed a gun at the victim, according to the video.

“The suspect pointed the firearm at (the victim) again and asked him, ‘You wanna die?’” the incident report said.

The victim said no and ran toward the store. The suspect then got into the car, police said.

But for reasons that aren’t clear, the suspect then got out of the vehicle and left the scene on foot.

“The suspect took the car key with him as he ran off,” the incident report said. “It was recovered on the sidewalk next to the gas station.”

The victim sustained minor injuries to his shoulder. He was evaluated by Grady Memorial Hospital officials at the scene.

Police are still trying to locate the suspect, who they say is about 17 or 18 years old and has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.