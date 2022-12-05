Man fatally struck by wrong-way driver on I-285 in Dunwoody

A man was killed early Saturday morning after a wrong-way driver struck his vehicle on I-285 in Dunwoody, police said.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near North Peachtree Road at about 2:15 a.m. According to Dunwoody police Sgt. Michael Cheek, the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee was traveling in the wrong direction when they hit a red Honda minivan head-on.
When officers arrived, both cars were significantly damaged. The driver of the Honda, a 59-year-old man, died at the scene, Cheek said. He has not been publicly identified.
The driver of the Jeep was seriously injured and is recovering in the hospital. Their name was not released and Cheek did not say if they would be charged.
Authorities have not said why the driver of the Jeep was traveling in the wrong direction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunwoody police Sgt. Christopher Forman at christopher.forman@dunwoodyga.gov.
