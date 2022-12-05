Man fatally struck by wrong-way driver on I-285 in Dunwoody

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near North Peachtree Road at about 2:15 a.m. According to Dunwoody police Sgt. Michael Cheek, the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee was traveling in the wrong direction when they hit a red Honda minivan head-on.

When officers arrived, both cars were significantly damaged. The driver of the Honda, a 59-year-old man, died at the scene, Cheek said. He has not been publicly identified.