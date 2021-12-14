Man fatally shot after argument at DeKalb apartment complex

The victim, whose name was not released, was shot about 10:40 a.m. during an argument at the Gardenside Apartments in the 700 block of Fayetteville Road, police spokesperson Michaela Vincent said in an emailed statement. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the victim and another man had a verbal argument that turned physical, leading to gunfire, according to Vincent. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody as he tried to leave the scene, she said.