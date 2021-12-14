ajc logo
Man fatally shot after argument at DeKalb apartment complex

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Fayetteville Road in DeKalb County.
A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Fayetteville Road in DeKalb County.

News
By Breaking News staff
2 hours ago

A man in his early 30s was shot and killed Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was shot about 10:40 a.m. during an argument at the Gardenside Apartments in the 700 block of Fayetteville Road, police spokesperson Michaela Vincent said in an emailed statement. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the victim and another man had a verbal argument that turned physical, leading to gunfire, according to Vincent. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody as he tried to leave the scene, she said.

No other information was released about the suspect. The investigation is active.

