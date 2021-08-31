Man earns federal prison time for string of armed robberies in North Georgia

A federal judge also ordered Giovanni Annucci-Romero to pay more than $30,000 in restitution to the three stores prosecutors said he robbed between January and May of last year, according to an indictment.

Annucci-Romero, 24, of Gainesville, was convicted on multiple counts May 19, just over a year after he was arrested in connection with the string of armed robberies in Gainesville and Cleveland, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine.