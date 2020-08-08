Man dies following arrest outside DeKalb Burger King, cops say

Authorities are investigating the in-custody death of a man who was arrested Friday afternoon after damaging a police car in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Burger King, police said.
According to police, the man exhibited “erratic behavior” outside the fast food chain on Evans Mill Road, repeatedly striking an off-duty officer’s patrol car and then trying to enter another vehicle shortly after 3 p.m.
“When the officer exited the drive-thru, an individual alerted the officer that the suspect had tried to enter his vehicle before going into a nearby lot,” DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in a statement.
The DeKalb officer requested backup, located the suspect and called for an ambulance when the man displayed erratic behavior, she said. Several more officers responded to the restaurant and helped detain the man.
The suspect, whose name was not released, died after he was admitted to Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia, police said. The statement did not indicate whether the man was injured before he was taken to the hospital, and his cause of death has not been determined.
The GBI was called in to investigate the incident, Vincent said.
No additional details were released.
