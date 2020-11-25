X

Man dies after being pinned underneath car in NE Atlanta

A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in northeast Atlanta. The driver who hit him ran from the scene but was later arrested, according to police.
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Driver charged after fleeing the scene, cops say

A man was killed after being struck by a car and pinned underneath it Thursday afternoon in northeast Atlanta, authorities said.

Officers responded to the pedestrian crash at the Buford Highway Connector and Sidney Marcus Boulevard about 1:50 p.m., Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead when firefighters arrived at the scene. Police said the driver who hit him, 27-year-old Ashley Asprey, ran from the crash and was later arrested.

Asprey, who had two outstanding warrants from Gilmer and Fulton counties, is charged with vehicular homicide, improper lane change and driving without a license, Brown said.

Three other cars were involved in the wreck but no one else was injured, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

