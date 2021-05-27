Man dies 2 days after being shot while riding bike in Rockdale

Investigators are searching for suspects in the death of a Covington man who was shot repeatedly Monday morning while riding his bicycle.
Rockdale County deputies discovered the victim about 4:45 a.m. while responding to a “person down” call near the intersection of Salem Road and Golfview Drive, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. The man, identified as 34-year-old Kelvin Battle, was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries two days later.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if authorities have uncovered any leads in the case. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 770-278-8150.
