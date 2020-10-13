Man denied bond, accused of shooting Atlanta fire captain during Buckhead robbery

Level’s friend, Sierra Johnson, was with him on the day of the shooting, and she told the judge she’s still traumatized.

“I have suffered from mental issues in regards to what happened,” Johnson said. “Justice definitely needs to be served.”

The incident took place on Feb. 2, one day before the Super Bowl in Atlanta. Level and Johnson were leaving a business on Grandview Avenue when Mosley and another gunman approached them and demanded their belongings, according to Atlanta police.

Level told Channel 2 the men cocked their guns as they walked toward his car. One of them opened Johnson’s door and held a gun to her head while the other rummaged through the center console, where Level said he kept his badge and gun.

“Hey, this guy is a cop,” Level said one gunman told the other. Level was shot once in the upper arm, but Johnson wasn’t injured.

“The bullet came out here,” Level said, pointing to his upper chest. “And then when I looked at Sierra, I said, ‘Baby, I cannot feel my arm.’”

Atlanta police believe Mosley and the other suspect were in Atlanta from Chicago for the Super Bowl, Channel 2 reported. The second suspect remains at large.

Mosley is being held in the Fulton County Jail on two counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault, a single count of aggravated battery and weapons charges.

