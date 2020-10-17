Man dead, suspect on the run after shooting in DeKalb

DeKalb County police is searching for a shooting suspect who killed a man Friday afternoon during an argument, authorities said.
The 28-year-old man was shot around 3 p.m. on the 5900 block of Fairington Road in Stonecrest, according to DeKalb County police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent.
Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.
Police aren’t sure of the exact connection between the man and the suspect, but they believe the two knew each other, Vincent said.
Authorities said they have not identified the suspect yet. The investigation is ongoing.
