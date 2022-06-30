ajc logo
Man dead in 3-vehicle wreck on I-285 in Dunwoody

A man is dead after a three-vehicle wreck along a Dunwoody interstate early Thursday.

A man is dead after a three-vehicle wreck along a Dunwoody interstate early Thursday.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A three-vehicle pileup on I-285 in DeKalb County left one man dead Thursday, police said.

Officers with the Dunwoody Police Department were notified of the crash along the westbound lane of the interstate at Ashford Dunwoody Road around midnight. At the scene, police said three vehicles were involved in the wreck.

A 22-year-old man was found lying on the ground, police said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.

Authorities said that a vehicle was experiencing mechanical issues and stopped on the left shoulder when another vehicle, driven by the 22-year-old, struck the rear of the disabled vehicle. Moments later, a third vehicle struck the second vehicle and then overturned, police said.

Officials did not say if anyone had been charged in the incident or if any others were injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Dunwoody police officer Guinevere Wiencek at 678-382-6919 or Guinevere.Wiencek@dunwoodyga.gov.

