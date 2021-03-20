Man critically injured in road rage stabbing at busy shopping center

A man remains hospitalized after being stabbed several times Friday evening during a road rage dispute at a busy Forsyth County shopping plaza, deputies said.
Authorities were called to the Collection at Forsyth on Peachtree Parkway about 6:30 p.m. and found the victim with multiple stab wounds, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said. According to investigators, he was stabbed during a fight that began in traffic.
“It started as a verbal altercation; however, it turned physical when the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times,” Miller said in a news release.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
The suspect, identified Saturday morning as 19-year-old Christopher Hamill, was arrested at the scene. The Alpharetta teen is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, both of which are felonies. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail without bond, online records show.