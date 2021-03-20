Man critically injured in road rage stabbing at busy shopping center

Authorities were called to the Collection at Forsyth on Peachtree Parkway about 6:30 p.m. and found the victim with multiple stab wounds, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said. According to investigators, he was stabbed during a fight that began in traffic.

“It started as a verbal altercation; however, it turned physical when the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times,” Miller said in a news release.