Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father to be paroled

Both men avoided the death penalty.

The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced in a statement Tuesday that it had approved Demery for release to a vocational and scholastic program but did not discuss the reasons for granting the parole.

More than 27 years after the crime, Green still denies his role and is fighting in court for his own release, while Demery, who was sentenced under a different set of guidelines, is set to walk free on Aug. 6, 2023, according to The News & Observer.

The judge initially ordered Demery to serve his sentences concurrently and for Green to serve his consecutively despite Demery having a deeper rap sheet that included robbery and felony assault.

Convicts serving life sentences for murder are no longer eligible for parole unless their crimes were committed before Oct. 1, 1994, the newspaper reported.

Green's appeal for a new trial was denied last year in March.

Green’s attorney Christine Mumma is planning a new appeal, claiming a quid pro quo in the case after the charges against Demery were consolidated in 2008, allowing for his forthcoming parole.

“I am absolutely confident there was a deal,” Mumma said.