Man charged with rape inside Georgia grocery store

A man has been charged with rape for an incident that reportedly happened inside a Savannah-area grocery store, according to news outlet WTOC.
The man, who has not been identified, was charged with rape, kidnapping and battery by the Chatham County Police Department, according to WTOC.
Police were called to the Berwick Marketplace Kroger on Ogeechee Road about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, WTOC reported.
The alleged rape happened inside the store, WTOC said, citing Chatham County Police Department Lt. Anthony Gallo.
No minors were involved, according to WTOC.
