Man charged with arson in Loganville home blaze

A man has been arrested in connection with an arson at a Loganville residence in November, authorities announced Tuesday.
Marino Sanchez-Nava, 48, was booked into the Walton County Jail on Feb. 3 on charges of first-degree arson, criminal damage to property, burglary and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
The charges stem from a Nov. 16 fire that began about 3 p.m. in the basement of a 47-year-old residence along Ga. 20, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said. Authorities did not say if anyone was inside the home at the time.
King’s office was asked to assist the Walton County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office in the investigation and offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
In December, Sanchez-Nava was identified as a suspect in the case. He was apprehended following a tip on his whereabouts, King said.
