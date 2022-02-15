Man charged with arson in Loganville home blaze

Marino Sanchez-Nava, 48, was booked into the Walton County Jail on Feb. 3 on charges of first-degree arson, criminal damage to property, burglary and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

The charges stem from a Nov. 16 fire that began about 3 p.m. in the basement of a 47-year-old residence along Ga. 20, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said. Authorities did not say if anyone was inside the home at the time.