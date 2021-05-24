Man charged in weekend murder in Aiken County; other suspect on loose

A shooting in Aiken, South Carolina, over the weekend left 26-year-old Dexter Sullivan dead on the scene.
Deputies charged 34-year-old Aaron Azeem Williams in connection with the shooting and are searching for another suspect.
About 1:23 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of Iris Lane for shots fired. Witnesses say they heard about six to seven gunshots.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they followed a trail of blood from the roadway to a wooded area, where they found an unresponsive Black male with bloodstains. The gunshot victim, later identified as Sullivan by the Aiken County coroner, died on the scene.
As reported from WRDW, “Prior to the shooting, witnesses reported seeing Williams in the passenger seat of a blue Honda Civic being driven by a Caucasian female on Iris Lane. When the vehicle came to a stop, witnesses told investigators that Williams and Sullivan got in a verbal argument and shortly thereafter shots were fired.”
Williams ran but was later found at another house on Iris Lane, where he was taken into custody by investigators. He is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
Anyone with any information on the driver of the blue Honda Civic, video or witnesses is encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Information can be shared anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible.