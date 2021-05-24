Man charged in weekend murder in Aiken County; other suspect on loose

As reported from WRDW, “Prior to the shooting, witnesses reported seeing Williams in the passenger seat of a blue Honda Civic being driven by a Caucasian female on Iris Lane. When the vehicle came to a stop, witnesses told investigators that Williams and Sullivan got in a verbal argument and shortly thereafter shots were fired.”

Williams ran but was later found at another house on Iris Lane, where he was taken into custody by investigators. He is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information on the driver of the blue Honda Civic, video or witnesses is encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Information can be shared anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible.