Officers say they’re closing in on murder suspect on the run in SC

Authorities in South Carolina said they believe they’ve closed in on a man accused of four killings in two states who has eluded police for almost a week. (Chester County Sheriff's Office via AP)

“We are confident Terry is within our perimeter,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter about 7:40 p.m. “Our perimeter has become thicker and is layered. We are sending teams inside in attempts to find him and force him out.”

About 200 officers were in the area of interest about 11 p.m.

Authorities said Terry fired shots at police during a high-speed chase May 17. Investigators have linked him to a May 2 killing in South Carolina, two killings outside of St. Louis on Saturday and two additional shootings in recent weeks.

Adrienne Simpson, the 34-year-old woman driving Terry, was taken into custody after crashing following the 30-mile chase that reached speeds of 100 mph, officials said.

Simpson’s husband, Eugene, was found dead Wednesday in a ditch, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said. He had been missing since at least May 2. The sheriff’s office said Friday that Terry and Simpson were charged with murder in his death.