Police: 1 killed, at least dozen others shot at South Carolina concert

National & World News | Updated 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — More than a dozen people were shot during a concert in North Charleston, South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed, police said Sunday.

Early indications are that a fight broke out during what police called an unannounced and unauthorized concert in a neighborhood late Saturday, North Charleston police said in a statement.

Officers were called to the scene about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found some of the people wounded by gunfire, North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said. Other victims had been driven to hospitals by others.

More than a dozen people were shot, Deckard told media outlets.

Police didn’t immediately release any information about a suspect or suspects, and few other details were released early Sunday.

