Man charged in stabbing at bar near UGA campus

A 21-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault in the stabbing of two people about a block from the University of Georgia campus in downtown Athens, officials said.
Miles Garmon was arrested Thursday night after the incident in the 200 block of College Avenue, according to Athens-Clarke County police Lt. Shaun Barnett.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people suffering from stab wounds, Barnett said in a news release. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the altercation started over some type of disagreement inside a bar. That led to a fight, in which Garmon used a broken bottle to stab one of the victims in the chest, Barnett said. The other victim suffered a cut to the arm while trying to break up the fight.
Neither the suspect nor the victims were UGA students.