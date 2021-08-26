Man charged in Hall County hit-and-run that injured baby

Deputies responded to the crash and searched for the driver of the Hyundai, but were unable to find him. About an hour later, dispatchers received a call from a man in the 2000 block of Broadway Place claiming his car had been stolen, authorities said. Deputies went to the home and met with Osorio-Colin, who they determined had actually been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

The Gainesville man was arrested on a host of traffic charges, including driving under the influence, reckless driving, hit-and-run, failing to report an accident, driving without a valid license, failure to yield and a headlight violation. He was released from jail a week later after posting $15,560 bond, records show.

Both the infant and her mother are expected to make full recoveries, authorities said, and the driver of the SUV was not injured.