Man charged in fatal shooting at Athens gas station

A Madison County man was charged with murder Tuesday evening, hours after police said he fatally shot a man at an Athens gas station.
Officers responded to the shooting at a Chevron in the 400 block of North Avenue just before 5 p.m., Athens police spokeswoman Victoria Hunter said. The victim, identified Wednesday as 52-year-old Mark Alden Howard of Athens, died of his injuries.
Authorities have not said what prompted the shooting or if it occurred inside or outside the convenience store.
Investigators identified the suspect as Reginald Lang Kelley, 45, of Colbert, police said. He was arrested on a murder charge several hours later and booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail about 10 p.m., online records show. Kelley is being held without bond.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Athens detectives at 762-400-7165.
In other news:
Credit: Atlanta Braves