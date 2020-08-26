1 killed in shooting at Athens gas station

One person was killed Tuesday afternoon during a shooting at an Athens convenience store, police said.
Few details have been released, but the fatal shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. at the Chevron gas station in the 400 block of North Avenue, Athens police spokeswoman Victoria Hunter said.
Police have not said whether the person killed was a man or woman. The victim’s name is being withheld until their family has been notified, authorities said. One person of interest has been identified in the shooting, but it wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday evening if they were already in custody.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Athens detectives at 762-400-7165.
In other news: