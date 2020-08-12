Man charged in 2019 fatal crash involving Georgia Southern police officer

Blake Anthony Strickland of Richmond Hill was booked Monday at the Bulloch County Jail on charges of second-degree vehicle homicide and improper U-turn, according to jail records.

On Sept. 4, 2019, GSU Officer Tristan Michael Clemmons was riding his motorcycle in the left lane on Highway 67 near the Aspen Heights Apartments in Statesboro when Strickland, who was driving his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the right lane heading the same direction, began making a left turn as if to make a U-turn. As Strickland began entering into Clemmons’ path, the motorcycle struck the truck, Georgia State Patrol Post 45 Cmdr. Chris Rhodewalt told the Statesboro Herald.