Man charged after burned human remains found in Nashville

A man has been charged after burned human remains were discovered in Nashville, Tennessee, news outlet WZTV reported.
David Williams, 27, was charged with criminal homicide after police said he admitted being involved with the victim at a homeless campsite and hitting him with a machete the same day, according to WZTV.
Williams was booked at the Davidson County Jail, and his bond was set at $250,000, WZTV reported.
The Nashville Fire Department discovered burned human remains at a homeless camp in the 800 block of 6th Avenue South on Wednesday, according to the Fox affiliate. They notified Metro Nashville police.
The victim has not been identified, and his remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office, according to WZTV.
The investigation is ongoing.