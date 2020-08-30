Man charged, accused of fatally shooting man in Atlanta

A 19-year-old is charged with murder after Atlanta police accused him of shooting a man multiple times, killing him.
Patrick Curry was taken into custody Aug. 10 in connection with the death of 33-year-old Jamel Boyer, police said in a statement.
Police found Boyer in the 200 block of Peters Street in southwest Atlanta suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, according to an incident report.
“He was not breathing, but a nurse on scene was able to perform CPR and get him breathing,” the report said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
Witnesses at the scene told police that two men were spotted shooting at Boyer. Both men then got into a car and drove off, the report said.
Police did not specify is Curry is believed to be one of those two men. It is not clear if other arrests have been made in the case.