Man arrested on murder charge after brother was shot to death in DeKalb

A man was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge in his brother’s shooting death, which took place last week in DeKalb County, authorities said.
Marquez Shaefer, 27, of Atlanta, faces a murder charge after his brother, Jessie Shaefer, was shot and killed July 19, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The deadly shooting took place at the Terra Creek apartment complex off Central Drive in unincorporated Stone Mountain, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. She added that the shooting was the result of a dispute between the brothers.
A GoFundMe page claims that Jessie Schaefer was the victim of a drive-by shooting on his 36th birthday. Vincent was unable to confirm Tuesday night if that was accurate. More information will be released by police Wednesday.
Marquez Shaefer was booked into the county jail, where he remained Tuesday night without bond, according to online jail records.
