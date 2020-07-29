Man arrested on murder charge after brother was shot to death in DeKalb

Marquez Shaefer, 27, of Atlanta, faces a murder charge after his brother, Jessie Shaefer, was shot and killed July 19, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The deadly shooting took place at the Terra Creek apartment complex off Central Drive in unincorporated Stone Mountain, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. She added that the shooting was the result of a dispute between the brothers.