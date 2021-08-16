Man arrested after threatening to shoot Gwinnett judge, police say

Micquel Deandre Gay, 36, was charged with making terroristic threats as well as possessing a firearm as a felon and conducting criminal gang activity. He was taken to the Rockdale County Jail, according to Deputy Ashley Castiblanco with the Gwinnett sheriff’s office.

Gay is accused of using social media to threaten to shoot a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge and shut down the courthouse after he was denied a motion to terminate his probation, Castiblanco said. During a 24-minute live video, Gay allegedly made several threats to kill public officials and law enforcement while showing his firearm, she said.