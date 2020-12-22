Man arrested after State Patrol pursues stolen car; trooper crashes during chase

Atlanta police spotted the stolen Audi on Lynhurst Drive at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6:35 p.m., GSP spokeswoman Franka Young said. Officers and a deputy tried to block the vehicle when it turned into the Allen Temple Apartments but were unsuccessful, prompting a pursuit.

The driver, whose identity wasn’t released, crashed his car into a utility pole when he turned left onto Linkwood Road from Delmar Lane, Young said. When he put his car in reverse, a trooper tried to pin the vehicle on the driver’s side with the front of his patrol car.