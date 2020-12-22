Man arrested after State Patrol pursues stolen car; trooper crashes during chase

A man driving a stolen car was arrested after leading Georgia State Patrol troopers on a chase in southwest Atlanta on Friday evening, authorities said.
Atlanta police spotted the stolen Audi on Lynhurst Drive at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6:35 p.m., GSP spokeswoman Franka Young said. Officers and a deputy tried to block the vehicle when it turned into the Allen Temple Apartments but were unsuccessful, prompting a pursuit.
The driver, whose identity wasn’t released, crashed his car into a utility pole when he turned left onto Linkwood Road from Delmar Lane, Young said. When he put his car in reverse, a trooper tried to pin the vehicle on the driver’s side with the front of his patrol car.
The suspect was able to escape, however, and the pursuit continued east toward Burton Road, where the trooper performed a PIT maneuver. The driver lost control of his car, and when it came to a rest he ran from the scene, Young said. Atlanta police were able to arrest him after a brief chase.
In addition, a trooper who was assisting with the pursuit lost control of his car and crashed at Moreland Avenue. The GSP is investigating that crash, which had no injuries.
Atlanta police are handling the stolen vehicle investigation.
