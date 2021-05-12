Man arrested, accused of holding woman at gunpoint after 1 date with her

A man is facing numerous charges, including kidnapping, after Clayton County deputies said he held a woman against her will after going on one date with her.
Authorities also accused Labarece Hayes of aggravated assault and terroristic threats, saying he held the victim at gunpoint inside her home. At some point, the woman managed to escape from a car and run into a gas station for help Tuesday morning, the Clayton sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Investigators said the woman was frantic and screaming for help when she ran inside a QuikTrip at the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Ga. 54. A Clayton deputy who had stopped at the gas station’s convenience store before heading to work asked her what was wrong.
“She told him that a man was inside her car with a gun and she was being held against her will,” the sheriff’s office said.
The woman later told investigators she had met Hayes at a local club during the previous weeks. During the two-week period, they had gone on one date. However, on Monday evening Hayes arrived at her home unannounced with bags in tow and said he was moving in, the sheriff’s office said.
“When she asked him to leave, he pulled the gun on her, refusing to leave and held her against her will until she was rescued by law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.
The Clayton deputy called for backup, and a Jonesboro officer arrived at the gas station, officials said. The pair both approached the car, where Hayes was inside.
As the officers went up to the car, Hayes attempted to reach for his gun, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Hayes was put at gunpoint by both deputies so fast that it convinced Hayes that this was a gunfight that he would lose,” the sheriff’s office said.
He was arrested and booked into the Clayton County Jail, where he remains.
Investigators said they found a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun on Hayes during his arrest. Additionally, authorities said they found nearly nine ounces of marijuana and more than 20 grams of crack cocaine in his possession.
In addition to kidnapping, assault and terroristic threats, Hayes is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime, use or possession of drug-related objects, two counts of cruelty to children and four counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.