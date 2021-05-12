Man arrested, accused of holding woman at gunpoint after 1 date with her

“When she asked him to leave, he pulled the gun on her, refusing to leave and held her against her will until she was rescued by law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Clayton deputy called for backup, and a Jonesboro officer arrived at the gas station, officials said. The pair both approached the car, where Hayes was inside.

As the officers went up to the car, Hayes attempted to reach for his gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Hayes was put at gunpoint by both deputies so fast that it convinced Hayes that this was a gunfight that he would lose,” the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested and booked into the Clayton County Jail, where he remains.

Investigators said they found a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun on Hayes during his arrest. Additionally, authorities said they found nearly nine ounces of marijuana and more than 20 grams of crack cocaine in his possession.

In addition to kidnapping, assault and terroristic threats, Hayes is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime, use or possession of drug-related objects, two counts of cruelty to children and four counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.