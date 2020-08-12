Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting neighbor at DeKalb motel

A man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man at a DeKalb County motel last week.
Ricky O’Neil Holmes, 32, of Monroe, faces a felony murder charge in the death of 38-year-old LePaul Alexander Cheeks, according to a news release by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Cheeks was fatally shot last Thursday at a motel off Wesley Chapel Road.
The two were neighbors at the motel, the release said. The sheriff’s office did not provide a motive or how investigators tied Holmes to the crime.
U.S. marshals, Fulton County deputies and Georgia state troopers assisted with his arrest, which took place at an undisclosed motel in Lithonia. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where his booking is underway.
No other information has been released. AJC.com has reached out to DeKalb police for more information on the investigation.
