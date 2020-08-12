Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting neighbor at DeKalb motel

Ricky O’Neil Holmes, 32, of Monroe, faces a felony murder charge in the death of 38-year-old LePaul Alexander Cheeks, according to a news release by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Cheeks was fatally shot last Thursday at a motel off Wesley Chapel Road.

The two were neighbors at the motel, the release said. The sheriff’s office did not provide a motive or how investigators tied Holmes to the crime.