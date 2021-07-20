Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting brother in Fairburn home in 2020

A man accused of shooting his brother to death in their Fairburn home was arrested Monday, closing the only murder case the city’s police department investigated last year.
Nathaniel Delay, 30, was arrested in connection with the shooting that killed his brother, Joseph Delay, Fairburn police Deputy Chief Anthony Bazydlo confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The homicide, which happened at a home on Revere Turn last September, was the only murder case Fairburn police were called to investigate in 2020, Bazydlo confirmed. That tally does not include traffic fatalities or accidental or unintentional deaths.
The brothers lived in the home together prior to the deadly shooting, police said. For reasons that weren’t specified, the siblings got into an argument Sept. 20, Bazydlo said.
At some point during the fight, Nathaniel Delay pulled out a gun and opened fire on Joseph Delay, officials said. According to an arrest warrant, Delay shot his brother “multiple times in the arms, torso, neck and head with a deadly firearm with the intent of murdering him.”
Police obtained warrants accusing Delay in the death two days after the shooting, but he remained at large until Monday evening when he was taken into custody after police were sent to the same home to respond to another fight.
Nathaniel Delay had been released from prison less than four months prior to the fatal shooting, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records. He served five years after being convicted of robbery and firearm possession in Cobb County in 2015.
Delay was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains. In addition to murder, he is charged with aggravated assault and commission of a crime by a convicted felon through the use of a firearm.