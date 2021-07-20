Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting brother in Fairburn home in 2020

Police obtained warrants accusing Delay in the death two days after the shooting, but he remained at large until Monday evening when he was taken into custody after police were sent to the same home to respond to another fight.

Nathaniel Delay had been released from prison less than four months prior to the fatal shooting, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records. He served five years after being convicted of robbery and firearm possession in Cobb County in 2015.

Delay was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains. In addition to murder, he is charged with aggravated assault and commission of a crime by a convicted felon through the use of a firearm.