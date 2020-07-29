Man accused of slashing landlord to death with samurai sword

“He was very good at it. Very good at teaching others to play it. Just a kind and gentle person whose first love was bridge,” the victim’s cousin Jim Banks told the Courant, calling King “one of the good guys — one that would never hurt a soul. One that would always reach out and help others. He was pleasant as can be. Always seemed to be happy. He was just a joy to be around.”

King lived quietly at his Asylum Avenue home, where Thompson had only recently moved into a vacant bedroom.

An arrest warrant for Thompson states that King confronted the suspect on Saturday about not paying his rent. In response, Thompson allegedly grabbed the sword and waved it at King. Feeling threatened, King went to police the same day to report the incident.

The next day, King’s friends frantically called police, saying they couldn’t reach him.

Police and firefighters later forced their way inside the home and walked into a bloody scene — King had been slashed to death, decapitated and covered in bedding.

The victim’s friends identified Thompson as the man who had moved in with King at the residence.

Police caught up to Thompson’s Jeep nearby and took him into custody.

During questioning, Thompson refused to speak but wrote a note to interrogators that said: “paper in glove compart in Jeep is all you need,” the Courant reported. There, police found paperwork in which Thompson proclaimed immunity as a sovereign citizen.