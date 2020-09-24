Man accused of shooting driver, passenger before fiery crash in DeKalb

A man was charged with two counts of felony murder after a double shooting and fiery crash in DeKalb County, police said.
Davontavious Smith also faces two counts of aggravated assault after a wild ride on Browns Mill Lake Road ended with two people dead Tuesday night, police said.
Investigators believe someone in the backseat shot the driver and the front-seat passenger, according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. She said the driver died at the scene and the passenger died at the hospital.
After the shooting, the car knocked down a mailbox, went through a yard, hit a fire hydrant and then crashed into a tree, Channel 2 Action News reported. The car then burst into flames.
Two men ran away from the scene, Channel 2 reported. Neighbors told the news station that the men returned to the vehicle, grabbed a gun out of the wreckage and left.
Smith was captured. Police continue to search for the second man who ran away.
Smith was booked into the DeKalb jail and remains there without bond. No other identities have been released.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.