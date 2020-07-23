Man accused of having 11 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop on I-85

An Alabama man faces drug trafficking charges in Coweta County after deputies said they found more than 10 pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.
Ronald Devon Ligon, 30, of Tuskegee, Alabama, was arrested following the stop, which happened on I-85 near Grantville on Wednesday.
A Coweta deputy initially pulled over Ligon for “traffic violations,” according to an incident report obtained by AJC.com. However, when the deputy searched Ligon’s Honda Accord, he found 11 pounds of marijuana, more than $3,300 in cash and a Micro Draco AK-47 pistol, the incident report said.
Ligon was booked into the Coweta County Jail, where he remains. In addition to marijuana trafficking, he is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and illegal window tint.