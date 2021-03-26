Man accused of ambushing National Guard troops now faces federal charges

Wielding the gun on the side of the road, Harris identified himself as a detective and ordered all the troops out of the vehicles, claiming he was investigating the kidnapping of a woman and a 12-year-old girl, police said.

The soldiers complied with his demands to search the vehicles, and after finding nothing, the man allowed the troops to drive away.

Afterward, however, Harris pulled a U-turn in his white Chevrolet pickup and swerved into oncoming traffic to stop the convoy again, federal prosecutors allege. On the side of the road again, he demanded to search an engine compartment, according to the statement.

At that point, someone among the crew called 911, and soon Idalou police officers were on the scene, where Harris was placed under arrest.

No shots were fired, and the troops involved were not injured.

Harris was found to have three pistol magazines and other ammunition in his possession, however, the soldiers were unarmed.

Police said the man allegedly began the pursuit soon after the soldiers departed an armory in Lubbock with the vaccine supplies in tow. After they stopped for drinks at a gas station, Harris was hot on their trail, police said.

He will appear in federal court at a date still to be determined, according to a statement by Prerak Shah, the acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.