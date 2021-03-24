Man charged after National Guard troops ambushed on Texas highway

Once he got the vans pulled to the side of the road, Harris pointed a loaded .45-caliber pistol at one of the soldiers, according to Idalou Police Chief Eric C. Williams.

Harris then identified himself as a detective and ordered the rest of the troops out of the vehicles.

At that point, someone among the crew called 911, and soon Idalou police officers were on the scene, where Harris surrendered and was placed under arrest.

He remains in jail and faces several felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and interfering with Texas military forces, Williams said.

Harris was found to have three pistol magazines and other ammunition in his possession, however, the soldiers were unarmed.

“Some were so young, I thought they may have been part of an ROTC detachment,” Williams told the Post.

Harris allegedly took up the pursuit soon after the soldiers departed an armory in Lubbock with the vaccine supplies in tow. After they stopped for drinks at a highway gas station, Harris was hot on the trail, police said.

The Department of Homeland Security has requested that Harris be held as potential federal charges are weighed.

The incident remains under investigation.