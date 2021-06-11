ajc logo
Man accused in deadly DeKalb shooting turns himself in

Autori Jarquez Muhammad faces a murder charge following a deadly shooting last month in a south DeKalb County neighborhood.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

News | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man accused in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old during an attempted robbery in a DeKalb County neighborhood has turned himself in, authorities said Friday.

Autori Jarquez Muhammad, 24, surrendered Wednesday at the DeKalb jail, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. He faces one count of murder and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony in last month’s shooting of Anthony Jerome Merricks.

According to warrants, Muhammad shot Merricks repeatedly May 18 while trying to rob him along Summit High Court off Panthersville Road in south DeKalb, Williams said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two men knew each other or how investigators linked Muhammad to the deadly shooting. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to police for more information.

Muhammad, who lives in Ellenwood, remains in jail without bond, according to online records.

