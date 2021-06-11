Man accused in deadly DeKalb shooting turns himself in

Autori Jarquez Muhammad, 24, surrendered Wednesday at the DeKalb jail, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. He faces one count of murder and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony in last month’s shooting of Anthony Jerome Merricks.

According to warrants, Muhammad shot Merricks repeatedly May 18 while trying to rob him along Summit High Court off Panthersville Road in south DeKalb, Williams said.