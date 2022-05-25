Make plans now for summer genealogy research

If you want to go do research at particular facilities, always check ahead for when they are open and what their rules are. Some may have limited their hours, like the Georgia Archives. Always be aware of how they handle photocopies, either printed, downloaded to a flash drive, or emailed to you. If you will need the copies while on your trip, you should be prepared. Don’t forget that some might not have vending machines, so you may need to take your own snacks.

The South Carolina Genealogical Society (scgen.org) announced it is hosting its annual workshop July 8 and 9, with both in-person lectures at the South Carolina Archives in Columbia and other lectures online. The Augusta Genealogical Society has decided to host its annual symposium virtually on August 27, with speakers Lisa Louise Cooke (on the 1950 census) and noted DNA expert Diahan Southard with two DNA lectures. Check augustagensociety.org. There are other one-hour seminars scheduled throughout the summer as well.