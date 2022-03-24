Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as Secretary of State, dead at 84

Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as Secretary of State, , dead at 84.Madeleine Albright's death was announced on March 23.The former secretary of state died of cancer.Albright was nominated for secretary of state by former President Bill Clinton.She served in the role from 1997 until 2001.Albright was a brilliant analyst who was known for engaging and straightforward diplomacy.As secretary, I will do my best to talk about foreign policy not in abstract terms, but in human terms and bipartisan terms, Madeleine Albright, via 'The New York Times'.I consider this vital because in our democracy, we cannot pursue policies abroad that are not understood and supported here at home, Madeleine Albright, via 'The New York Times'.Her self-described "people to people" diplomatic style is reiterated by aides who also cite her directness. .Her self-described "people to people" diplomatic style is reiterated by aides who also cite her directness. .So often in diplomacy, it’s all set pieces. You say this and I say that and the meeting ends and nothing happens. , Aide to Madeleine Albright, via 'The New York Times'.But she engages, Aide to Madeleine Albright, via 'The New York Times'.She doesn’t hide policy differences, but brings them out, and speaks very directly of them, saying things like, ‘Here’s what we agree on, here’s what we don’t. Let me tell you what the real problem is.’, Aide to Madeleine Albright, via 'The New York Times'.Albright clashed with Clinton over American and international inaction in Rwanda that led to genocide in 1994, and other crimes against humanity.Albright clashed with Clinton over American and international inaction in Rwanda that led to genocide in 1994, and other crimes against humanity.My deepest regret from my years in public service is the failure of the United States and the international community to act sooner to halt these crimes, Madeleine Albright, Memoir Excerpt, via 'The New York Times'