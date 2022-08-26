Mableton school tackles climate education with reflective playground

Combined Shape Caption Workers with Streetbond apply a reflective paint to the basketball court at the SAE School in Mableton to reduce heat on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Natrice Miller/ natrice.miller@ajc.com) Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption Workers with Streetbond apply a reflective paint to the basketball court at the SAE School in Mableton to reduce heat on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Natrice Miller/ natrice.miller@ajc.com) Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Experts say using reflective materials on roads and rooftops could help curb the urban heat island effect that causes cities like Atlanta to be much hotter than surrounding areas.

While the playground is just a small patch of pavement, Scott Starowicz, the school’s co-founder and chief financial officer, said he hopes the lessons to the broader community will have a ripple effect.

“My hope is that other schools do it as well and follow our lead,” Starowicz said. “It is a small project, but we’re educating the next generation.”

Amber Perez, a customer success rep with Streetbond prepares to mix paint for the SAE School basketball court on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The issue of climate change is especially relevant to SAE’s study body, which is 94% minority students, Starowicz said. Studies have shown racial and ethnic minorities are particularly vulnerable to the negative impacts of climate change, including extreme heat.

Atlanta is one of a handful of cities across the country that have undertaken heat mapping projects to identify the neighborhoods at greatest risk from rising temperatures and longer heatwaves.

SAE School eighth grader Paris Howard took part in experiments to test the surface temperature of typical asphalt and asphalt covered in a reflective surface that's designed to reduce heat.

SAE is a private school of 374 students, from infants to eighth grade, that focuses on science, arts and entrepreneurship. The playground at the Mableton Parkway campus will feature two basketball courts, hopscotch, four square and some other decorations featuring the school’s dragon mascot.

Eliot Wall, general manager of StreetBond GAF, which makes the reflective coating and sponsored the project, said his company has done work at over 130 schools nationwide.

“We found elsewhere through research that the vibrant colors and actually the surface being cooler encourages kids to play more,” Wall said. “It has a positive impact on, obviously, activity and fitness, which then leads to better behavior in class.”

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate/