Louisiana man serving life for $30 drug sale set to leave prison

The Louisiana Supreme Court granted Harris a new hearing last month, and his legal team argued that his first attorney failed him by not challenging the sentence.

The district attorney’s office agreed Thursday that Harris received ineffective assistance of counsel, according to Cormac Boyle, an attorney with the Promise of Justice Initiative who represented Harris. He was resentenced to nine years, which he already served, according to a statement from the organization.

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Boyle said Harris plans to move to Kentucky to be closer to his family.

The attorney added it was time to rethink how Louisiana uses its habitual offender law, arguing it disproportionately affects Black defendants.

“While in theory such a law may be fine, in practice it perpetuates and exposes some of the worst aspects of the criminal justice system,” The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate quoted Boyle as saying.