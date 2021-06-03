‘Long road of recovery’ ahead for 2 men shocked at Canton construction site

Two men are still recovering more than a week after they each suffered extensive electric shock at a Canton construction site.
Chris Davis and David Craig remain in the hospital receiving treatment for numerous burns after the “life-altering accident,” family friends said in updates on GoFundMe.
Davis sustained third- and second-degree burns “that will take months to recover from,” according to the campaign created to cover his medical expenses. Craig, who was burned on his face and arms, underwent a skin graft surgery in the days following the incident, the GoFundMe page for his family said.
The men’s families were not able to be reached for comment.
The two men were injured May 25 at the construction site for the Holiday Inn being built along Reinhardt College Parkway, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services previously said. The men’s families said they were working at the site.
“We pulled up to find a gentleman inside the electrical panel and couldn’t get him out due to active power,” Cherokee fire Lt. Nathan Croft said.
When firefighters managed to cut the power and pull him out, they discovered the severity of his burns. Both victims were rushed to the burn center at Grady Memorial Hospital.
On GoFundMe, Craig’s wife wrote that her husband was in good spirits while being treated, but was battling nausea and pain. Family friends said she and their six children have been traveling between Acworth and Atlanta daily while Craig heals.
“He’s got a long road ahead for recovery,” the poster wrote. “Anything will help with funding due to him now missing work for no telling how long.”
Davis was relocated to a different hospital and will “have to undergo numerous surgeries.”