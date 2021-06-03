‘Long road of recovery’ ahead for 2 men shocked at Canton construction site

Explore 2 hospitalized after being severely shocked at Cherokee construction site

“We pulled up to find a gentleman inside the electrical panel and couldn’t get him out due to active power,” Cherokee fire Lt. Nathan Croft said.

When firefighters managed to cut the power and pull him out, they discovered the severity of his burns. Both victims were rushed to the burn center at Grady Memorial Hospital.

On GoFundMe, Craig’s wife wrote that her husband was in good spirits while being treated, but was battling nausea and pain. Family friends said she and their six children have been traveling between Acworth and Atlanta daily while Craig heals.

“He’s got a long road ahead for recovery,” the poster wrote. “Anything will help with funding due to him now missing work for no telling how long.”

Davis was relocated to a different hospital and will “have to undergo numerous surgeries.”